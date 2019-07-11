Android Q beta 5 OTA update temporarily paused due to installation issues

Google has paused Android Q Beta 5 OTA due to installation issues, just after a few hours of rolling out. The over-the-air update for eligible devices in the Android Developers program was temporarily paused due to issues related to installing updates.

Advertising

“We’re aware of an issue with Android Q Beta 5 related to installing updates. We’ve temporarily paused Beta 5 OTA updates to all Pixel devices as we investigate the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience, and will provide this post once the issue is resolved,” Google said in “android_bet” subreddit post. Users are reportedly facing issues with installing the update.

Android Q Beta 5 developer preview includes features such as gestural navigation updates, a small section in notifications tab for silent notifications, dark boot animation as well as minor changes to the UI. Perhaps the biggest addition on Android Q beta 5 is the swipe gesture on smartphones to summon the Assistant.

The new swipe gesture from either corner of the device will launch Google Assistant. The indicators will appear in the bottom corners. In Android Q beta 5, peek behaviour for navigation drawer has been added as well. More features include better biometrics and audio recording.

Advertising

The includes the latest Android Q system images, the final Android Q developer APIs, which is API level 29, the official API 29 SDK and updated build tools for Android Studio to help developers test and build apps that are compatible with Android Q.

Google has also added Force Dark, which will enable dark mode for apps which do not have dark theme of their own. The dark theme will also be available for boot animation and this can be enabled by turning on the Dark Theme in Display setting of the smartphone.