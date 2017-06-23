Android O to be named Android ‘Oatmeal Cookie’, not ‘Oreo’?

Google is expected to release Android 8.0 this summer, early August Google is expected to release Android 8.0 this summer, early August

While many of us were hoping Google would go with the name Android Oreo this time around, instead it’ll be called ‘Oatmeal Cookie’. Google is known to keep Android operating system names around desserts, sweets. From Android 1.5 Cupcake to present Android 7.0 Nougat, all the names in alphabetical order had a ‘sweet’ theme to them. So far, the list has looked like this: Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop and yes, Nougat.

The next version of Android is already confirmed by Google as Android 8.0, not Android 7.2. The codename has been kept in alphabetical order as Android O, but the most anticipated name ‘Oreo’ seems to have lost to ‘Oatmeal Cookie’.

A report claims to have spotted the final name in Google’s code. According to a website called Myce, it found several references to ‘Oatmeal Cookie’ as ‘oc-dev’ in Android 8.0 source code. It is assumed that ‘oc’ could possibly stand for ‘Oatmeal Cookie’. Reportedly, one of the internal messaging thread also refers the code as ‘OC-MR1’.

Prior to this, there were mentions of the term ‘oatmeal_cookie’ in Google’s presentation from I/O Keynote. Several Twitter users seems to have also found the reference from Google’s slides. Android O is in its third developer preview, and the stable next version of Android (Android 8.0) is expected to be released this summer.

Earlier this month, a report had come out claiming that Google’s Pixel devices will be the first ones to get Android O update in August, a bit earlier than Nexus devices. There’s a chance that we might hear from Google about Android O’s name around same time.

Google’s Android O developer preview source code (image credit: Myce) Google’s Android O developer preview source code (image credit: Myce)

Android O’s public beta is already out for users to install on their Pixel, Nexus phones. For those who want to try out the beta version of the OS, they can do so by registering on the Android beta program website, and adding their eligible device to list. Android O promises a lot more improvements on the notifications front, extending battery life by restricting app usage in the background. There’s also a new picture-in-picture mode.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd