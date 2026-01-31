Google just wiped 9 million Android devices from a secret chinese proxy network

Dubbed "residential proxy networks", Ipidea used apps installed on all internet-connected devices - including but not limited to PCs, mobile phones, and even media players.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 11:52 AM IST
Google says millions of Android phones and smart devices were unknowingly used as part of a global proxy network.Google says millions of Android phones and smart devices were unknowingly used as part of a global proxy network. (Image Source: Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

Google says its Threat Intelligence Group has disrupted what it believes is one of the “largest residential proxy networks in the world.” Belonging to a Chinese firm called Ipidea, the invisible network silently used phones, computers and smart devices as rented internet gateways.

In simple language, these networks allowed threat actors to route their internet traffic through phones, making it look like they were browsing from your device instead of their own.

The tech giant says it took the help of a US federal court order to shut down dozens of websites and backend systems used by the firm, which operated using several brand names. Google also removed hundreds of apps associated with the company from Android devices.

As a result, more than 9 million devices are believed to be wiped from the company’s network. Dubbed “residential proxy networks”, the online services offered by Ipidea used apps installed on all internet-connected devices – including but not limited to PCs, mobile phones, and even media players.

Also Read | Your next walk just became a guided tour: Google Maps adds Gemini for walking and cycling
Ipidea rented out devices turned into proxies. Ipidea rented out devices turned into proxies. (Image Source: Google)

The Chinese firm offered access to these devices to paying customers who wanted to surf the internet anonymously. In 2025, hackers found an exploit in millions of devices using Ipidea’s network and took control of at least two million systems, turning them into a huge botnet called Kimwolf.

This botnet was then used to force websites offline through denial-of-service (DoS) attacks. The Wall Street Journal says that when it contacted Ipidea before taking down the network, a spokesperson said the company was engaged in “relatively aggressive market expansion strategies” and that it “conducted promotional activities in inappropriate venues,” such as hacker forums. However, since then, the company seems to have stopped these practices.

While Google has shut down a large portion of Ipidea’s network, users should be aware when installing free apps and games from unknown sources and review any app permissions that look shady.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
'It seems the process will now be discontinued': Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
Advertisement