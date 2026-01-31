Google just wiped 9 million Android devices from a secret chinese proxy network

Google says millions of Android phones and smart devices were unknowingly used as part of a global proxy network. (Image Source: Reuters)

Google says its Threat Intelligence Group has disrupted what it believes is one of the “largest residential proxy networks in the world.” Belonging to a Chinese firm called Ipidea, the invisible network silently used phones, computers and smart devices as rented internet gateways.

In simple language, these networks allowed threat actors to route their internet traffic through phones, making it look like they were browsing from your device instead of their own.

The tech giant says it took the help of a US federal court order to shut down dozens of websites and backend systems used by the firm, which operated using several brand names. Google also removed hundreds of apps associated with the company from Android devices.