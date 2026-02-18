Google’s new Android feature will finally back up local files from your Downloads folder

Google is working on a new feature that will add a backup option for the Downloads folder. Similar to how Google Photos backs up images and videos, Android will soon start using Google Drive to back up files from your local storage.

According to Android Authority, the new feature is part of the company’s February Play System update for Android devices. In the changelog, it says the option will “automatically save your downloaded documents to Google Drive, ensuring they are safe and accessible from any of your devices.”

As the name suggests, the new ‘local file backup’ feature will only include files that are in the Downloads folder and won’t back up your entire internal storage. You can see what the new Downloads folder backup option looks like in the image below.