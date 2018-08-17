Google Android 9.0 Pie (Go Edition) launched, will roll out later this year

Android 9.0 Pie (Go Edition) will offer users up to 500MB of additional storage availability compared to Android Oreo (Go Edition). Android 9.0 Pie (Go Edition) will offer users up to 500MB of additional storage availability compared to Android Oreo (Go Edition).

Google recently launched Android 9.0 Pie operating system. Now the company has released the Go Edition of the operating system to be used by smartphones with lower end specifications. The company claims that this will provide users with additional storage, faster boot times, better security, and many more improvements for entry level smartphones.

The company in a blog post wrote, with the launch of Android 9.0 Pie (Go Edition) they are introducing a brand new Go edition experience which will include – up to 500MB of additional storage availability compared to Android Oreo (Go Edition). Google is promising faster boot times compared to any other Android operating system, top of the line security features like verified boot, and a new accessible dashboard for tracking and monitoring data consumption as well with Android Go 9.

Android Go is a programme started by Google which is geared towards budget smartphones with low-end specifications, like less than 1GB RAM, 8GB or under storage, and base processor. Android Go includes fully redesigned and stripped down versions of Google’s key apps like YouTube, Maps, Google Search, Google Assistant.

Google claims it has built Android Go 9 keeping in mind the needs of first time smartphone owners. The suite of apps bundled with the operating system provides additional features to users which aren’t present in the classic versions of the apps to preserve storage, data, and battery life of the smartphone. Google in its blog post wrote, Android 9.0 Pie will start rolling out to entry level smartphones later this fall.

