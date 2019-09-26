Google Android 10 (Go edition) with Adiantum encryption support launched

Google recently rolled out the public version of its Android 10 operating system globally. Some devices have already got the update, including the Google Pixel devices and OnePlus 7 series smartphones. The company has now showcased Android 10 (Go edition) for budget smartphones.

With Android 10 (Go edition), the company has brought all of the new features of Android 10 with optimisations so that it can run smoothly on budget smartphones. Features coming to Android 10 (Go edition) include system-wide dark mode and screen gestures.

The company claims that Android 10 (Go edition) includes a lot of speed improvements. It can open apps up to 10 per cent faster compared to Android 9.0 Pie.

One of the biggest features of Android 10 (Go edition) is that it comes with Adiantum encryption support. Adiantum encryption is a new type of encryption made for low-end devices. It doesn’t require any sort of special hardware to work. With it entry-level devices can efficiently be secured without having a negative impact on the device’s performance, claims Google.

Google states that Android 10 (Go Edition) will launch later this fall on new budget phones. The company also states that the update will also be rolling out to a number of older devices including the Nokia 1, Xiaomi Redmi Go and more.

Apart from Google releasing Android Go supporting apps like Gmail Go, other developers like Uber, Facebook Messenger, Twitter and Spotify have also started releasing Go versions of their apps.