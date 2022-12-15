scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Google and MeitY startup hub now accepting invitations for Appscale Academy Class 2023

Google and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Startup Hub are now inviting applicants for the Appscale Academy Class 2023.

Appscale Academy Class 2023, Google MeitY Startup Hub, What is Appscale Academy ClassLast year's Appscale Academy Class helped startups increase their user base and installs. (Image Source: Google)

Google and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub have announced that they are now inviting applications for Appscale Academy’s Class of 2023.  Last year, Google and MeitY Startup Hub started the growth and development program to help early to mid-stage startups to help build quality apps.

With a focus on improving the user interface, security, user base, rating and engagement rates, the Appscale Academy Class 2022 helped one out of three apps to double their installation count and visitor base, claims the company

The Appscale Academy Class 2023 will help 100 more startups from Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to grow. As a part of the initiative, MeitY Startup Hub and Google will launch multi-city roadshows aimed at increasing engagement in emerging hubs like Coimbatore, Gangtok, Jaipur, Indore and Surat.

Also Read |Google Play marks 10 years: Ludo King to HealthifyMe, the Indian apps that have tasted success

Applicants selected for the Appscale Academy Class 2023 will undergo a six-month training program and learn how to build apps for the global market and work on improving several aspects like UX design, business model, monetisation strategies, data safety, security and how to expand internationally.

The startups will be selected by a panel of industry experts along with members of MeitY Startup Hub and Google and get access to self-learning material, webinars led by virtual instructors, mentorship sessions and a chance to pitch their ideas to venture capitalists.

