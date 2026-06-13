Google AI Mode rolls out Search agents that track the web for you in real time

Google is rolling out AI-powered Search agents that can monitor the web, track developments and deliver updates automatically without requiring repeated searches. (Image: Google)

Google has begun rolling out a new generation of AI-powered Search agents that can monitor information on behalf of users and deliver updates automatically, marking a significant step toward making Search more proactive.

The feature, first unveiled at Google I/O 2026, is now becoming available to Google AI Ultra subscribers through AI Mode. Called Information Agents, the tools are designed to continuously track topics across the internet and notify users when relevant developments occur.

Unlike traditional searches that require users to repeatedly check for updates, Search Agents operate in the background. Google says they can monitor blogs, news websites, social media posts, financial data, shopping information, and sports updates to identify changes related to a user’s request.