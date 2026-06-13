Google AI Mode rolls out Search agents that track the web for you in real time

Google has begun rolling out a new generation of AI-powered Search agents that can monitor information on behalf of users and deliver updates automatically, marking a significant step toward making Search more proactive.
The feature, first unveiled at Google I/O 2026, is now becoming available to Google AI Ultra subscribers through AI Mode. Called Information Agents, the tools are designed to continuously track topics across the internet and notify users when relevant developments occur.
Unlike traditional searches that require users to repeatedly check for updates, Search Agents operate in the background. Google says they can monitor blogs, news websites, social media posts, financial data, shopping information, and sports updates to identify changes related to a user’s request.
Users can activate the feature by entering prompts such as “keep me updated on” or “alert me when” inside AI Mode. Once enabled, the agent will continuously monitor the web and provide a synthesised summary when new information becomes available.
Google demonstrated the technology with examples ranging from apartment hunting to product launches. In one example, a user could specify requirements for a rental apartment and receive notifications whenever a new listing matching those criteria appears online. Another example showed an agent tracking announcements from athletes and notifying users when new sneaker collaborations or signature shoe releases are revealed.
The company says Search Agents use reasoning capabilities to determine what information is relevant and when updates should be delivered. This differs from scheduled reminders available in other AI tools, which typically check for updates at fixed intervals.
The rollout also highlights Google’s broader vision of transforming Search from a tool that responds to questions into one that proactively works on behalf of users. Instead of manually searching multiple times for the same topic, users can delegate monitoring tasks to AI agents that continuously scan the web.
For now, Information Agents are limited to subscribers of Google AI Ultra, the company’s premium AI plan priced between $99.99 and $199.99 per month, depending on the subscription tier. The feature is available across all AI Mode-supported languages and markets.
The launch signals Google’s growing push toward agentic AI systems that can perform tasks independently, potentially changing how users interact with search engines in the years ahead.