Google AI Mode adds more Connected Apps, including YouTube Music

Google has expanded the capabilities of its AI-powered Search experience by adding support for more third-party Connected Apps in AI Mode. The latest update lets users link services such as YouTube Music, Canva, and Instacart, enabling everyday tasks without leaving the AI interface.

The feature is currently rolling out to users in the US, with Google saying more app integrations will be added in the future.

AI Mode now works across more apps

AI Mode, powered by Gemini 3, was introduced in 2025 as an AI-first search experience that generates conversational responses and allows follow-up questions. With the latest update, Google is extending AI Mode beyond search by enabling it to interact with third-party services.