Google AI Mode adds more Connected Apps, including YouTube Music

Google is expanding AI Mode with new Connected Apps, allowing users to create YouTube Music playlists, design in Canva, and shop through Instacart without leaving the AI-powered search experience.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readJul 18, 2026 05:16 PM IST
Users can create playlists, design graphics and build shopping lists directly within Google's AI Mode.(Image: Google)Users can create playlists, design graphics and build shopping lists directly within Google's AI Mode.(Image: Google)
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Google has expanded the capabilities of its AI-powered Search experience by adding support for more third-party Connected Apps in AI Mode. The latest update lets users link services such as YouTube Music, Canva, and Instacart, enabling everyday tasks without leaving the AI interface.

The feature is currently rolling out to users in the US, with Google saying more app integrations will be added in the future.

AI Mode now works across more apps

AI Mode, powered by Gemini 3, was introduced in 2025 as an AI-first search experience that generates conversational responses and allows follow-up questions. With the latest update, Google is extending AI Mode beyond search by enabling it to interact with third-party services.

Also Read | Google launches AI agent within Search ads in India, expands Gemini-powered ad tools

Once users connect supported apps, AI Mode can help complete tasks such as creating playlists, designing graphics, or preparing shopping lists.

Planning, shopping and music in one place

Google showcased several examples of how the new integrations work.

Users planning a barbecue can ask AI Mode to create a grocery list. If their Instacart account is connected, the AI can add the required items directly to their shopping cart, allowing them to complete the purchase through the Instacart app or website.

Also Read | Google Drive gets Ask Gemini and AI Overviews on Android, making file search smarter

For creative tasks, AI Mode can recommend suitable Canva templates based on a user’s request, making it easier to start presentations, posters or social media designs.

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Music listeners can ask AI Mode to generate playlists and save them directly to YouTube Music, eliminating manual searches.

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