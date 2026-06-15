Google ads hint at next Pixel drop with Screen Reactions, Gemini Omni features: Report

Google’s next Pixel Drop could arrive soon, with purported advertisements of the update hinting at the inclusion of Screen Reactions and additional Gemini Omni-powered features for Pixel devices.

Purported ads spotted on Amazon reveal ‘Music Generation’ and ‘Screen Reactions’ as part of the upcoming Pixel Drop, according to a report by 9to5Google. The purported videos, which have surfaced in recent days, appear to carry Google’s newer “Pixel Drop” branding introduced in March 2026, replacing the earlier “Pixel Feature Drop” naming.

Google last rolled out a Pixel Drop update in March 2026, and based on the company’s usual quarterly release cycle, the next update is slightly overdue. While Google has not officially announced a release date, the appearance of purported promotional material suggests the rollout might happen in the coming days.