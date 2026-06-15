Google ads hint at next Pixel drop with Screen Reactions, Gemini Omni features: Report

Google’s next Pixel Drop could arrive soon, with purported advertisements of the update hinting at the inclusion of Screen Reactions and additional Gemini Omni-powered features for Pixel devices.
Purported ads spotted on Amazon reveal ‘Music Generation’ and ‘Screen Reactions’ as part of the upcoming Pixel Drop, according to a report by 9to5Google. The purported videos, which have surfaced in recent days, appear to carry Google’s newer “Pixel Drop” branding introduced in March 2026, replacing the earlier “Pixel Feature Drop” naming.
Google last rolled out a Pixel Drop update in March 2026, and based on the company’s usual quarterly release cycle, the next update is slightly overdue. While Google has not officially announced a release date, the appearance of purported promotional material suggests the rollout might happen in the coming days.
Among the features highlighted, Screen Reactions appears to be the only entirely new addition. Google first showcased the feature during The Android Show 2026: I/O Edition in May this year, and it is currently available in the latest beta version of Android 17 QPR1. The feature is expected to arrive early for Pixel users, likely alongside the stable release of Android 17 on supported devices.
The purported advertisements also highlight Gemini Omni capabilities, although some of these features are already available to Pixel users subscribed to Google’s paid Gemini service. One of the ads demonstrates music generation, showing a user asking Gemini to create a country song requesting a roommate to stop eating their ice cream.
Another reportedly leaked promotional video points to broader Gemini Omni functionality, including the ability to combine different forms of media to generate videos directly on Pixel devices. The ad concludes by emphasising that the AI-powered tools work “on your Pixel.”
Pixel Drops have increasingly become Google’s way of introducing software upgrades and exclusive features to Pixel smartphones outside major Android releases. If the teased features are included, the update could further expand Google’s push to integrate generative AI tools more deeply into the Pixel ecosystem.
Google has not officially confirmed the details of the next Pixel Drop, but with purported advertisements already circulating online, more information is likely to emerge soon.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)