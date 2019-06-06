ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Google Search, Assistant and YouTube get special features

Google has introduced a number of new features to its Search platform and Assistant to help its users stay up to date with the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. These new features are being made available in English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Urdu languages.

In Google Search, the company states that it will provide its users with the tournament table, stats and details about the upcoming matches when they search for ‘ICC Cricket World Cup’. Users can also get details about specific teams by searching terms like ‘India cricket team’, this will provide them with the latest news, squads, lineups and the winning probabilities of the specific team.

Google Search will also help you stay up to date with the matches if you are unable to watch them live. The company states users can watch short video clips highlighting exciting moments and read through live commentary in English and Hindi directly in the Search window.

Google will be sending match update push notifications to users on their home screens. It will also allow users to pin real-time scores on their smartphones from Search on mobile browsers or from the Android Google App. After a match is over, match summaries including player of the match, top performers, key moments and video recaps from select broadcasting partners will be made available to users.

Google Assistant will also offer users with match updates like letting users know when their favourite team is playing or hit a six or run out a player and more. It will also allow users to ask interesting stats about a team or player or even get up-to-date stats on rankings.

Users can also get highlights of every match on the official YouTube channel of ICC. On YouTube, top teams like India and Australia will also be posting behind the scenes on their respective channels.