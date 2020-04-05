Google 3D animals not working on your phone? Here’s why and the fix Google 3D animals not working on your phone? Here’s why and the fix

Sitting at home people are finding ways to entertain and engage themselves in various activities. While some are watching new shows and movies on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others, there are people who are joining apps and games such as Houseparty, TikTok and more. Here are some PRO tips if you’re new to TikTok.

Then there’s another group of people who are trying out Google’s 3D animals feature for Search that the tech giant introduced last year at the I/O developers meet.

We previously explained how to watch 3D animals such as tiger, lion, panda and more at home using your smartphone. While some people were able to watch 3D animals inside their room there were some who couldn’t view it. Well, that is because the feature isn’t compatible with all phones.

While almost all phones support the ‘View in 3D’ functionality the problem occurs when it comes to ‘view in your space’ AR feature. For the AR animals to show up in your room your phone must support Google’s ARCore. Most of the latest and not very old iOS and Android phone users wouldn’t probably face this issue.

Supported phones

To find out whether your smartphone supports Google ARCore check whether the Google Play Services for AR app is installed on your device, if not, head over to the Play Store listing to check and make sure the AR app is updated to the latest version (current version 1.16).

Following are some ARCore supported smartphones:

If your phone supports ARCore and still Google 3D animals feature isn’t working it is possible that the device is suffering a glitch. In this case, rebooting the phone could help. You can also turn off and on your device.

AR Animals available

The AR animals that you can watch are Tiger, Alligator, Angler fish, Brown bear, Cat, Cheetah, Dog, Duck, Eagle, Emperor penguin, Giant panda, Goat, Hedgehog, Horse, Lion, Macaw, Octopus, Shark, Shetland pony, Snake, Tiger, Turtle, and Wolf. The tech giant could also be working on more AR animal options to bring in the future. Besides animals Google also allows you to watch planets like Mars, Earth, Pluto, among others.

How to watch AR animals

First type the name of the animal on Google. Both the phone and tablet support this. You can’t watch AR or 3D animals on PC/laptop. Then scroll down and click on “View in 3D” option. You will then need to move your phone from one end of the room to another and at this time you will be able to see a light shadow of the lion. You will now able to see an AR lion on your smartphone. You can zoom in and out into the lion to position it.

