Google 3D animals new update: You can record a video of AR tiger and hear it roar

Besides streaming movies or shows, cooking and working from home people stuck at home due to coronavirus lockdown are trying out Google 3D animals. With the surge in demand, Google is making the 3D animals in AR experience better than ever before. Google has pushed an interesting update to Google 3D animals.

The update brings recording the animal such as lion or tiger or any other when in your space. This wasn’t available before when we explained to you how Google 3D animals feature works. 9to5 mac reported about the new update first.

Users must note that the new recording feature currently available only for Android users for the time being. No words on when the iOS users will get the update but it should come soon given the rising popularity of the feature.

How can you record a video of Google 3D AR animals

Firstly you will need to follow the regular process to “view” the animal “in your space”. Simply Google Search the name of an animal for example Tiger. Scroll down and click on View option. After moving the phone camera from one end of the room to another you will be able to see the AR Tiger in your room right next to you. You can move the Tiger from one place to another just by tapping on your phone screen. The feature works only on compatible phones.

To record a video of the AR Tiger users will just need to click on the bottom middle stutter button. To record a video just long hold the button. Users can shoot only a 30 seconds video and not longer. So choose your angle properly before starting to shoot. Interestingly, the video record the audio of the AR animal. That should be fun. Google is leaving no stones unturned to make the Google 3D animals viewing experience better than ever before.

Previously Google allowed users to capture pictures. By bringing this new update, Google is making the 3D animals feature even more fun and engaging. This will mitigate the hassle of downloading a separate screen recording option to shoot the AR animal when in your space.

As mentioned before the option is not available for iOS users for now. But that shouldn’t worry them given they can always use the iOS screen recording option in the notification tab. For now Google allows iOS users to only capture pictures of the AR animals.

In addition, another small update that Google has brought in is the addition of a circular preview that shows the recorded video at the right of the shutter button. It basically serves as a shortcut to open the default gallery of the device.

The new Google 3D animals update is rolling out eventually and is yet to reach all Android users.

