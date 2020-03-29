Google 3D animals: How to watch AR tiger, duck, dog and other animals in your room Google 3D animals: How to watch AR tiger, duck, dog and other animals in your room

Google introduced augmented reality (AR) objects to Search last year at I/O 2019. More than a year since then Google has added a bunch of more 3D animals that you can watch using AR. To watch animals such as Tiger, Duck, and more in 3D you just need to do a simple Google search. Just write the name of the animal you want to watch in AR and you’re good to go.

Well, Google doesn’t show all animals in 3D AR as yet. The AR animals that you can view on Google Search right now are Tiger, Alligator, Angler fish, Brown bear, Cat, Cheetah, Dog, Duck, Eagle, Emperor penguin, Giant panda, Goat, Hedgehog, Horse, Lion, Macaw, Octopus, Shark, Shetland pony, Snake, Tiger, Turtle, and Wolf. Google could be working on more AR animal options to bring in the future. Besides animals Google also allows you to watch planets like Mars, Earth, Pluto, among others.

Google 3D animals: How to watch AR animals

Finding 3D animals on Google is very easy and the process includes just a simple Google Search. For example, to find Tiger in AR you will just need to type “Tiger” in the Google Chrome app, scroll down a bit, and you will be able to see “View in 3D” option inside a box that states “Meet a life-sized tiger up close”. Around the box, Google also provides related information about Tiger such as scientific name, lifespan, speed, height, diet and much more.

* Just click on the “View in 3D” option

* You will be able to see a shadow on the Tiger on your phone screen

* Follow the instruction and keep moving your phone from one end of the room to another

* Finally, a Tiger in 3D will be inside your room

* You can resize the Tiger by zooming in and out as per your requirement

* The Tiger will vanish after half a minute

Note: We tried to watch the Google 3D AR animals on iPhone and it worked only in Chrome and not on Google mobile app as of now. On Android it works on all apps.

Google 3D animals: Who can watch these AR animals

Google’s 3D animals aren’t available on all devices. It’s only available on smartphones and not on the computer or laptop. In fact, it isn’t supported by all phones either. Android smartphone or tablet running Android 7.0 or higher and iPhone or iPad running iOS 11.0 or higher are the only ones that will show 3D animals on Google.

