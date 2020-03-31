Google 3D animals: How to watch AR animals at home

Google 3D animals: How to watch 3D animals on Google at home Google 3D animals: How to watch 3D animals on Google at home

Stuck at home everyone is looking for ways to keep themselves engaged. Some are downloading entertainment apps like Houseparty, TikTok, while others are streaming movies and shows on various streaming services in India. Amid the lockdown a lot of people are trying out Google 3D animals that the tech giant announced during last year I/O event. Due to coronavirus pandemic, Google has cancelled 2020 I/O.

At the time of the announcement of Google 3D animals the company released support from only a few animals. Almost a year since Google hosted its last I/O event the tech giant has added a couple of more 3D animals that you can watch.

The AR animals that you can watch in 3D via Google Search are Tiger, Alligator, Angler fish, Brown bear, Cat, Cheetah, Dog, Duck, Eagle, Emperor penguin, Giant panda, Goat, Hedgehog, Horse, Lion, Macaw, Octopus, Shark, Shetland pony, Snake, Tiger, Turtle, and Wolf. Google could be working on more AR animal options to bring in the future. Besides animals Google also allows you to watch planets like Mars, Earth, Pluto, among others.

How to watch Google 3D animals [Step-by-step guide]

1) Open Google on your phone. On Android Chrome, Google App shows 3D animals but on iPhone only Chrome works. Google app on iPhone doesn’t show 3D animals. Notably, you can watch 3D animals only using your smartphone. No support on laptop/PC.

2) First type the name of the animal on Google search bar. For example: type google.com on search bar and type “Lion”.

3) The result for lion will appear. You will then need to scroll down and click on “View in 3D” option.

4) The screen will ask you to move your smartphone from one end of the room to another. Keep moving your phone for around a minute or so. At this time you will be able to see a light shadow of the lion.

4) You can now see a 3D lion on your smartphone. You can zoom in and out the lion in whichever way possible. You can also move the lion using your fingre wherever you want in your room.

5) The lion will disappear from the frame after a minute or so.

