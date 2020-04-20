Forget Google 3D animals, this app lets you travel to foreign countries virtually

Travel to California virtually using this app (Photo: Getty Images) Travel to California virtually using this app (Photo: Getty Images)

Everyone knows about Google 3D animals by now. In fact a lot of people have been trying the Google search feature while stuck at home during the Covid-19 lockdown. We have discussed how it works and which are the animals you can see in augmented reality (AR) with Google 3D animals. We also explained why some phones can’t run the feature. If you have already tried the Google 3D animals feature and are bored of it now check out this app again from Google called Arts and Culture. This app is available on Google Play store as well as App store.

The Google Arts and Culture app can keep you engaged throughout the day with all sorts of activities. It lets you visit locations you haven’t dreamt of visiting in real life. The app also provides a virtual tour of popular locations of a foreign land, museums, and many more. It allows you to visit popular locations within the country as well such as Taj Mahal just by sitting in your drawing room.

Giving schools are now closed and kids have all the time to learn about new thing it’s a great app to download and use right now. Using the app kids can learn about places, artifacts, museums and many more in a fun manner which otherwise would be boring to learn.

We tried out the Google Arts and Culture app and here’s how you can use it.

As mentioned, the Google Arts and Culture app is available for both iPhone as well as Android phone users. After downloading the app on your smartphone login with your Google ID and password to try out the app. To explore a country just type the name on the search bar and you get the details of it. It must be noted that not all countries can be explored virtually sitting at home using the phone. You will need to manually check which ones are available.

This is a great app to teach them about places, artifacts, museums and many more in a fun manner which otherwise would be boring to learn. (Photo: Getty Images) This is a great app to teach them about places, artifacts, museums and many more in a fun manner which otherwise would be boring to learn. (Photo: Getty Images)

We tried to explore California and here’s how it works:

–As mentioned first write the name of the place “California” in the search bar.

–The dedicated page for California will open. Scroll down to the “yellow human” option displayed on the screen. Click on it.

–On clicking the option it will show the popular locations in Califonia.

Notably, the app mostly shows only the popular locations in detail meaning you won’t be able to check out each and every corner of the country. It also allows users to take a road trip to a country they want to explore.

Besides letting users explore countries and popular locations the Google Arts and Culture app also allows users to turn their home into art room and also find out which art looks like them. This is an app that lets you learn new things about arts, places and more every day. This is a must-have app for everyone stuck at home due to coronavirus lockdown.

