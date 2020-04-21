Google 3D animals: 5 things to keep in mind while using it

Google 3D animals: How to watch Google 3D animals: How to watch

Google’s 3D animals feature on search has become very popular during the coronavirus lockdown. With everyone sitting at home people are finding ways to engage themselves in different activities. One such popular activity that people are trying out these days is Google 3D animals. Some of you would have already tried the feature while others might be still figuring it out. If you’re new to Google 3D animals and wondering how it works or why it doesn’t support your phone, we are here to explain.

Which animals can I view in AR using Google 3D animals?

Google 3D animals: 5 things to keep in mind

Check if your phone supports Google 3D animals feature: Well, as discussed before not all phones support Google 3D animals. If the feature isn’t working on your phone it means it isn’t compatible with your phone. The Google 3D animals feature isn’t compatible with all smartphones. For the AR animals to show up inside the bedroom or living room the smartphone must support Google’s ARCore. Notably, most of the latest iOS and Android phones will be compatible.

These phones support Google 3D animals

Check the list of animals supported first: When Google introduced 3D animals only select animals were available to view in your space. With every passing day Google now has a long list of animals that you can watch inside your room using smartphone. The list includes: Tiger, Alligator, Angler fish, Brown bear, Cat, Cheetah, Dog, Duck, Eagle, Emperor penguin, Giant panda, Goat, Hedgehog, Horse, Lion, Macaw, Octopus, Shark, Shetland pony, Snake, Tiger, Turtle, and Wolf. The tech giant could also be working on more AR animal options to bring in the future. Besides animals Google also allows you to watch planets like Mars, Earth, Pluto, among others.

Why is Google 3D animals not working on your phone?

Try out the feature in an open space: For best results try out the feature in an open space for the AR animal to fit in the space. Not that the feature will not work in a closed space but for the best result, open empty space is recommended.

What is Google 3D animals and how to use it?

Choose the right browser to use the feature: The Google 3D Animals don’t work in all browsers. The feature works only in Google Chrome and not in Google app. It should also be noted that the Google 3D animals feature works only on smartphone and not PC or laptop.

How to use Google 3D animals: To use the feature Google 3D animals first head over to Google Chrome, type an animal name, for instance, Tiger, scroll down to View in 3D, the page will take some time to load, it uses your phone camera to bring then AR animal in your “space”, rotate your phone from one corner of the room to another, you can then see the AR Tiger, you can shift the Tiger at any corner of the room by touching the phone screen. The Tiger will vanish after a few seconds.

