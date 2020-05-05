With this AR tool Google lets you cut, copy, and paste real world to your PC

The feature showcased by Cyril Diagne is only a research prototype as of now. (Image: Cyril Diagne/Twitter) The feature showcased by Cyril Diagne is only a research prototype as of now. (Image: Cyril Diagne/Twitter)

A new use-case for Augmented Reality (AR) has been discovered and it makes the job of a designer much easier. Cyril Diagne, a developer at Google Arts and Culture has demonstrated a new AR tool that allows users to perform real-life copy and pasting.

In a video posted on Twitter Diagne is seen using AR to copy visuals from the real world and pasting them on digital documents. This tool will make the job of designers much easier, as they will be able to point their phone cameras at an object and copy-paste it on their PCs, instead of taking a photo, editing it and then inserting the cut-out into the document.

The tool showcased by Diagne is only a research prototype for now and has not been developed for Google Arts and Culture.

Diagne in his tweet explained that his AR Cut and Paste demo has a few moving parts. The first component separates the foreground object from the background with the help of machine learning. The second component detects where your phone is pointing at on the PC screen. He states that it takes around 6.5 seconds for the whole process to complete: 2.5 seconds to copy the object and four seconds to paste it.

He also explains that this process can be sped up with the help of other professionals, which hence has put up this code on GitHub for anyone to check out. He wants contributors to help improve it the tool.

Also Read: Google 3D Animals: How to record video of AR Tiger, Lion, Bear and other animals

Till date, AR had been used to project digital images into the real world. However, this reverses the process and brings physical things into the digital world. We have seen AR technology being used to project how we would look in certain clothing, how a piece of furniture would fit inside of our home, how we can bring an animal into our home and much more.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd