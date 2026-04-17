 Goodbye tab hopping: Google Chrome’s new ‘AI Mode’ lets you browse and chat side-by-side

Google says early testers found the experience more efficient, as it helped them stay focused while navigating longer articles or videos. (Image: Google)

The latest update to Google Chrome includes a new feature called AI Mode, which enables users to browse the internet simultaneously with the help of its AI-based search service.

When a user clicks a web link while using the AI Mode in the Chrome desktop version, the link opens alongside the AI Mode. Through the new update, the user can interact with both features together while browsing the internet.

The idea behind the feature is simple: keep everything in one place. Instead of jumping between tabs, users can read a webpage, compare options, and ask follow-up questions without losing context.