 Goodbye tab hopping: Google Chrome’s new ‘AI Mode’ lets you browse and chat side-by-side

The latest update to Google Chrome includes a new feature called AI Mode, which enables users to browse the internet simultaneously with the help of its AI-based search service.
When a user clicks a web link while using the AI Mode in the Chrome desktop version, the link opens alongside the AI Mode. Through the new update, the user can interact with both features together while browsing the internet.
The idea behind the feature is simple: keep everything in one place. Instead of jumping between tabs, users can read a webpage, compare options, and ask follow-up questions without losing context.
For instance, someone looking to buy a coffee maker can describe their requirements in AI Mode and get a list of suggestions. Once they click on a product, the retailer’s page opens beside the AI panel. From there, users can ask more specific questions, such as how easy the product is to clean. The AI then responds using information from the page as well as other sources across the web.
Google says early testers found the experience more efficient, as it helped them stay focused while navigating longer articles or videos.
Alongside the split-screen feature, Google is also rolling out a new way to search across multiple open tabs. Users can now include content from their existing tabs directly into AI Mode queries.
This can be achieved through the “plus” button present in the search bar on either of the pages, that is, the New Tab page or AI Mode.
This functionality will be particularly helpful when it comes to doing research or any other form of brainstorming activity. Overall, this update represents Google’s attempt to integrate AI into Chrome browsing. Currently, this feature is only available in the United states and will eventually rollout to other parts of the world.