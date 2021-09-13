Goodbye Mi, Xiaomi’s premium devices to be under ‘Xiaomi’ brand from now on

Xiaomi will rebrand its premium product series from ‘Mi’ to ‘Xiaomi’, and the brand will now have two distinct sub-brands: Xiaomi and Redmi. The latter includes a range of budget-friendly devices, be it smartphones or laptops or even Smart TVs. The company says while the corporate brand will continue to be represented by the “Mi” logo, going forward, a new Xiaomi logo will be used for all former Mi products, be it the smartphones or TVs or fitness devices, etc.

Mi phones or Xiaomi phones as they will be called now are the premium segment of the brand. This includes the launched Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X series, which was made available in the Indian market. In a statement, Xiaomi said that while the earlier “Mi” brand is being rebranded to Xiaomi, it will continue to represent “the pinnacle of technology and offering premium experience across categories.”

The Xiaomi and Redmi naming convention will also be applied across both brands’ TV, Laptop, and IoT offerings.

The Xiaomi logo will use the earlier Mi logo, but the Mi branding will disappear across products.

“Being a leading technology brand with a strong presence across the globe, our aim is to have a unified presence. With this new logo shift, we envision bridging the perception gap between our brand and products. The new Xiaomi logo will be used for our premium products that represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience. Ushering in the festive season, Xiaomi’s premium product series ‘Mi’ will be renamed to ‘Xiaomi’,” Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Head of Marketing, Xiaomi India, said in a press statement.

Xiaomi is retiring the Mi branding just more than a year after the brand sort of made its comeback in the Indian market. While Xiaomi was launching Mi Tvs and Mi Bands in the Indian market, no ‘Mi’ branded premium phones were introduced in the Indian market, after the Mi Mix 2 in 2017. Before that, the Mi 5 was launched in 2016.

It was only in 2020, that Xiaomi reintroduced its ‘premium’ Mi phones to the market with the Mi 10 series. And it continued the trend with the Mi 11, including bringing the Mi 11 Ultra to the market, though it faced some delays in going on sale. It should be noted that while Xiaomi doesn’t dominate the premium segment in the Indian market, its Mi band and Mi TVs have managed to capture a major chunk of the market.