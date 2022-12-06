‘God in a box’ is a new WhatsApp chatbot powered by ChatGPT 3.5: Here’s how to signup

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT is great in providing human-like responses, what if you could get the same experience but within one of your most used apps, say WhatsApp? Well that’s what ‘God in a box’ plans to do. This will provide a similar experience as OpenAI’s chatbot on WhatsApp. ‘God in a box’ is based on GPT 3.5 model just like ChatGPT, the AI-chatbot that everyone is talking about.

For those who are unaware, GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 model, which is a language model that relies on deep learning to reproduce human-style text. ‘God in a box’ is a custom chatbot based on the same training model as GPT 3.5, and it will available on WhatsApp to respond to user queries.

But unlike ChatGPT 3, which is currently available for free, this one comes with a subscription charge of $9 per month. Currently, ‘God in a box’ is being rolled out in a phased manner, and users can join the waiting list to get the beta key to access ChatGPT powered chatbox on WhatsApp.

God in a box is said to be like a friend, who can understand your queries and come up with natural-sounding responses. There is also a reset option to reset the conversation and all the conversations will be automatically reset post 10 minutes of inactivity from the user.

You can also join the waitlist at https://t.co/RyDhT6QXOc Some features:

– full search and query history thanks to Whatsapp

– context aware threads exactly like chatGPT with same responses

– No need for manual authentication

– Unlimited scale with some rate limit abuse detection — Varun Mayya (@VarunMayya) December 5, 2022

Is it safe to use?

According to the website, ‘God in a box’ is safe to use and it does not store any messages on its servers. To prevent abuse, one can only send only three messages every 10 seconds. According to screenshots, God in a box will be able to answer philosophical questions and can even help you plan your next date. But as with all AI, there are limitations, so keep that in mind when using these tools for daily tasks. As many have pointed out, ChatGPT is not without biases and limitations and appears to be parroting many of the responses. Given ‘God in a box’ is based on the same model, expect this to suffer from the same flaws and limitations.