Gmail’s AI summaries are now available globally: Here’s how to turn them off

Google has expanded Gemini-powered email summaries in Gmail to free users worldwide, with an option to disable the feature through Workspace settings.(File photo)

Ever opened a long email thread and wished someone would just give you the key highlights? Google now wants Gemini to do exactly that.

While AI-generated summaries may save time for some users, many may not be comfortable with Google’s AI analysing their inboxes. With Gmail’s AI summaries now rolling out worldwide, users also have the option to turn the feature off.

Google has expanded Gemini-powered conversation summaries in Gmail to free users globally across Android, iOS, and the web. The feature, which was initially available to paid Google AI subscribers and later extended to free users in the US, is now reaching users worldwide.