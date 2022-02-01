Gmail to get new ‘Integrated View’ from February 8: Here’s what’s changing

Google has announced that the company will be bringing a new design to Gmail, its popular email client. The redesign is set to be part of the company’s new plans for Google Workspace which will bring Gmail even closer to Google Chat, Meet and Spaces within the Gmail window.

The new Gmail with the integrated view will be rolling out to all users by Q2 2022, says Google, which means you could be seeing the new interface before June this year.

The Google Workspace blog also suggests that Workspace users can begin testing the new integrated view from February 8. The new layout will offer users the option to switch between four buttons – Mail, Chat, Spaces and Meet, instead of as single combined layout for Gmail, Chat and Meet.

Users will only see an enlarged view of one of the four buttons at a time, with support for Notification bubbles keeping them up to date on the other tabs, suggests Google. Check out the new look below.

The new Gmail interface could have separate sections for Gmail, Meet, Chat and Spaces. (Image Source: Google)

According to Google, users who update to the new layout will be able to see the same list of mail and label options available today. The changes to Workspace tools were first announced back in September 2021. One of the included features was users being able to place one-on-one calls with other Gmail users without a Google Meet link.

Users who haven’t tried out the new Gmail layout will still be switched to it by April, Google said, adding that users will be allowed to revert the change for some time before it is permanently enabled by the end of Q2 2022.

Google also shared that the updates would be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, and not Google Workspace Essentials customers.