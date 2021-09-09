Gmail to get calling support via Google Meet, Spaces integration in major update

Google is bringing the ability ot make VoIP calls in Gmail. The feature will allow Gmail users to make and receive voice and video calls via Google Meet through the Gmail mobile or web apps. While the standalone Google Meet app will not get the functionality right now, it is expected to also get the feature later on.

The new calling feature will also mean users making a call via Google Meet no longer need to first generate a meetings link as they can now make a call directly.

“Our intention is to bring Meet calling to all the natural endpoints in Workspace where you’d initiate an ad-hoc call including chats, people cards, and Spaces, but this will come first to one-to-one chats within the Gmail mobile app”, Sanaz Ahari, Senior Director of Product Management at Google said.

Google Spaces is here

The company is also making its Spaces feature available. Spaces is a Slack-like platform that will allow users to collaborate via group chats right from within the Gmail app. Google earlier brought the integration of these Workspace features into Gmail with new sections for Chats and Meet, and now a Spaces section will be present too.

Announced earlier this year, the Spaces tab will also be integrated with other Google services including Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Meet, Slides, Drive and more. Links, documents and files from these services can be easily shared via Spaces and the service will also preserve full history of conversations in the group chat.

Google Meet to soon get new features

Meanwhile, Meet will also be getting a ‘Companion mode’ in November that will let users host or join a meeting from a conference room using their laptop, without creating double audio layers from other devices in the room. The feature will let members use their laptops to share files and documents from their own devices in meetings.

The dedicated Google Meet app is set to get a live-translated captions feature by the end of the year. The company is working on translating meetings from English to languages like German, Spanish, French, and Portuguese. Google’s Calendar also gets a new update that allows team members to set their location at the home, office, or elsewhere for each day in the week.