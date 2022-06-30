Gmail new layout: Here’s all you need to know, how to switch

Google is is bringing a new layout to Gmail that is being brought to many users directly over the air. The new layout brings together multiple Google communication services like Meet, Chat and Gmail in a single, unified interface. While all Gmail users will be moved to the new layout automatically by default, users will have an opt-out option in the settings menu for those who want to stick to the older Gmail layout. The new layout has begun coming to users starting this Tuesday.

For users who, for some reason, did not get automatically switched over, Google is also leaving a shortcut to the new layout in the Gmail quick settings.

The new Gmail UI had started rolling out to Gmail users since back in February this year. However, the UI was only made available to a small number of users out of Gmail’s 1.5 billion monthly users back then.

Also Read | Google targeted in fresh EU consumer groups’ privacy complaints

How to switch to the new Gmail layout?

If you didn’t automatically switch over to the new UI and want to switch and try it out, you can do that by heading to the Gmail main page and opening the quick settings on the top right. Placed on the left of your profile icon, the quick settings button will be shaped like a gear.

Here’s how to switch to the new Gmail layout. (Express Photo) Here’s how to switch to the new Gmail layout. (Express Photo)

Once you click on it, you will see a shortcut to try the new layout on top of the mini settings menu that pops up below. Click on the toggle and Gmail will restart your tab to switch you over to the new layout.

How to switch back to the old Gmail layout?

Gmail lets you switch back to the old layout (for now) if you don’t like the new one. To do this, head back to the quick settings button on the Gmail main page and in place of the shortcut on top that you used to switch to the new layout, you will now see one to switch back to the old one. Click on it to reload your tab and go back to the old layout.