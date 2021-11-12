Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Chat reported outages across Europe, Asia and US

Google services— Gmail, Google Meet, Google chat have been hit by outages across Europe, with several users reporting problems across its products.

According to data from real-time outage monitoring service DownDetector, the incident began at roughly 1:30 pm IST /08:00 GMT, with thousands of users registering problems across Europe, Asia and the US. “We are currently investigating an issue affecting user access to multiple services affecting users in Europe,” Google noted.

Along with Gmail, Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Groups and Google Calendar are also affected, with each program showing an alert on the official Google Workspace dashboard. “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Gmail,” it added on the Gmail-specific page.

“We are investigating an issue which is affecting some users in Europe affecting their ability to access some services.” Meanwhile, Gmail has recovered after suffering widespread issues, after an outage affected both its online and mobile apps

In an update, Google said, “The problem with Gmail has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. Some users in Europe were unable to access Gmail.”

Multiple outages have been reported in 2021. Most recently, when social media giant Facebook and its family of apps WhatsApp and Instagram were inaccessible to billions of users for around six hours in the first week of October, in what was one of the longest outages for Facebook at a group level. While there were speculations of a cyberattack on Facebook’s systems, the company had said it was a configuration error that led to the disruption.

Earlier, in June, outages also hit websites across the globe, affecting news websites and social media platforms—Reddit, Twitch, Spotify and Pinterest.