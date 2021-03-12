Gmail makes it easier for you to copy and paste email addresses

Gmail has improved the way you copy and paste an email address. The company has added two new options in the Compose Mail screen on the Gmail app. You will now notice the ‘Copy’ and ‘Remove’ button in the same section. All you need to do is tap on the email address and its associated name will appear on the screen with “Copy” and “Remove.”

Earlier, users had to tap on the email address and then long-press it to launch the ‘Copy’ button. This used to appear on the bottom right corner of the screen. Google has cut down a few steps to make it easier for you to copy and paste an email address. This is a small change and the search giant didn’t officially make an announcement regarding this, which suggests that the feature could be under A-B testing.

New ‘Copy’ button vs old ‘Copy’ button on Gmail. (Image credit: Indian Express) New ‘Copy’ button vs old ‘Copy’ button on Gmail. (Image credit: Indian Express)

The feature was first spotted by Android Police. It is worth pointing out that the new copy button is not visible to everyone. However, we were able to use the new copy button on the Gmail app. Google is reportedly rolling out the same feature in phases, so you should get it in the coming days.

Besides, in November 2020, Google added a new Contacts tab to Gmail that allows you to check a detailed information card. The card shows the phone number, email address, team, manager, and office location. Gmail already offers a lot of great features to offer users a better and convenient experience. Some of the features are Undo Send button, Schedule button, confidential mode, and more.

The Undo button lets you recall a dispatched email before it reaches the recipient’s inbox. If Gmail’s Confidential mode is enabled, a recipient cannot copy, forward, or print the mail. You can even set an expiry time for the email or protect access with a passcode for added safety.