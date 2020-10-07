Gmail gets a new colourful look, but old one still looks better

This new logo will look quite similar to the logos of Google Photos, Google Maps, Chrome browser, etc. (Image: Google)

Google is all set to bring sweeping modification in the logo of its premium email application of Gmail. We have been quite accustomed to Gmail’s iconic envelope design with red-colored ‘M’ border, lately. But as per the latest developments, this iconic design is set to bid adieu to all its users. Google has recently confirmed that it is bringing a more generic and consistent logo design for Gmail.

The logo will now be consisting of a bold ‘M’ letter adorned by four different colours of red, yellow, green and blue. The logo will predominantly be having red colour while it will also depict patches of the other three primary colours. As reported by FastCompany, Google was contemplating to remove the letter ‘M’ but pertaining to the disagreement of the user research team, it decided to retain the letter ‘M’ while letting go the envelop design which was not significantly critical.

As per newly released Gmail logo, the first line of the letter ‘M’ will be filled with Blue colour while the upper and central portion will be dominated by Red colour along with second-line coloured in Green with Yellow-colored right shoulder.

This new logo will look quite similar to the logos of Google Photos, Google Maps, Chrome browser, etc. Google has recently announced that it is enthusiastically working in transforming G Suite to ‘Google Workspace’ in order to bring a much more centralized experience to the users where they can get access to all the apps like Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Calendars at one connected platform. In the hindsight, it is also introducing specially curated generic logos with a common colour scheme to most of its applications.

As per Google’s blog post, the newly created unified place for emails, chats, voice and video calling is available for business customers as of now and it will soon be rolling out this feature in the coming weeks to all the consumers. Moreover, Google also affirmed about providing a much more unique, connected, and flexible experience to all its users through completely revamped user applications.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd