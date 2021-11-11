Gmail for iOS gets inbox widget, Google Meet gets Picture-in-Picture mode

Google has announced a number of updates to its iPhone and iPad productivity apps. In its latest blog post, Google has revealed that it is releasing a new Gmail iOS widget as well as the support for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for Google Meet. The search giant is also adding shortcut support to Google Sheets on iOS. Here’s everything you need to know.

iOS users will now notice a new Gmail widget, which will help them better manage their inbox on iOS. It will show you the name of the senders and the subjects of the most recent emails on your smartphone’s home screen. The widget also highlights a compose icon, which is placed on the bottom left side.

The new widget is reportedly a replacement of the previous version that wasn’t very useful as it didn’t show users the information about the emails that they might have received. It used to show the number of emails that are unread in your inbox, a search bar, and shortcuts to different screens on the app like your email composer and inbox.

The new version will make it easier for users to quickly preview recent emails and even compose emails with just one tap. It is worth noting that the new functionality is quite identical to the current Android version. The new iOS widget will be available in Gmail in the coming weeks, as reported by 9to5Google.

In addition to the new widget, Google has also added the Picture-in-Picture support to its popular video calling app, Meet. With this implementation, users will now be able to participate in a meeting or any other video call while also moving between apps on their iOS device.

For this, one simply needs to navigate out of the Google Meet app, and their meeting will be minimized in a small window that they can move around their home screen. You can also resize the meeting window, or slide it off to the side if you need more space to get something else done. The PiP support will be added over the “next few weeks.”