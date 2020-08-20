Gmail down, users unable to send emails with attachment

Gmail down for users

Gmail is not working for several users. Users complained that they are unable to send across emails and attach files to emails. Some users are also complaining about issues connecting to some of the G suite services like Google Drive, Google Doc. But most users are facing issues with Gmail.

Google apps status page has also updated to confirm that they’ve received reports of issues related to Gmail and Google Drive. Users have taken to Twitter and ownDetector website to talk about the issues their are facing with Google’s services, especially Gmail, users by millions of users worldwide.

Commenting on the issue, Google noted, “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly.”

Most users complain that they are unable to send mails or attach any sorts of files to the emails.

..Developing story

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.