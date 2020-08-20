scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Top news

Gmail down, users unable to send emails with attachment

Gmail is not working for several users. Users complained that they are unable to send across emails and attach files to emails.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 20, 2020 12:03:05 pm
Google, Gmail, Gmail work tools, Microsoft, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Outlook, Google Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google productivity toolsGmail down for users

Gmail is not working for several users. Users complained that they are unable to send across emails and attach files to emails. Some users are also complaining about issues connecting to some of the G suite services like Google Drive, Google Doc. But most users are facing issues with Gmail.

Google apps status page has also updated to confirm that they’ve received reports of issues related to Gmail and Google Drive. Users have taken to Twitter and ownDetector website to talk about the issues their are facing with Google’s services, especially Gmail, users by millions of users worldwide.

Commenting on the issue, Google noted, “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly.”

Most users complain that they are unable to send mails or attach any sorts of files to the emails.

..Developing story

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme, Realme C12, Realme C12 specs, Realme C12 specifications, Realme C12 features, Realme C12 photos, Realme C12 photo gallery, Realme C12 images, Realme C12launched in India, Realme C12 price in India
Realme C12 first look: Good design, decent specs

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 20: Latest News

Advertisement