Gmail brings new layout to all users: Here’s what to expect

July 28, 2022 10:50:34 am
Google has been changing the user interface for many of its popular tools, but at the forefront of these changes seem to be Gmail, which has been rolling out a major visual revamp for users. The new Gmail layout, which we wrote about earlier this year is now rolling out to all users.
The new Gmail layout brings other Google communication and productivity tools like Meet, Chat and Spaces together and includes Material Design 3. If you’ve used Gmail recently, you may have already stumbled upon a prompt asking you to try out the new layout.
First introduced back in February 2022 to a small number of users, the layout was gradually made available to more users. It now comes to all Gmail users.
If you haven’t you can manually switch to the newer redesign by heading to Gmail Quick Settings on the top right and tapping on the prompt that asks you if you want to try the new layout. The window will then refresh and you will switch right over.
Subscriber Only Stories
Note that users can (for now, at least) switch back to the older classic layout of Gmail if they don’t like the new design. To do this, you can head back to the Gmail Quick Settings and click on the prompt which will now suggest going back to the classic layout.
As per a report by The Verge, Gmail is set to get even more changes later this year, when the Email client will see improvements for tablet orientations, better emoji support, new accessibility features and other changes.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
From asylum seeker to England’s medal hopePremium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?Premium
Latest News
Pakistan uses boats, helicopters to evacuate flood victims
Man accused of raping minor arrested
French opener Gustav McKeon hits another T20I century, breaks multiple records
Watch: Man and granddaughter groove to trending ‘Devadoothar Paadi’ song at wedding
Falsely implicated, says Mizoram BJP MLA sentenced to jail for corruption
Chhattisgarh: No-trust motion against Congress govt defeated
Technical difficulties with Karnataka’s one-stop UG admission portal surface
After poor NAS performance, Delhi education officials to adopt Govt schools to monitor learning levels and progress
Tamil Nadu Government to redevelop Guindy National Park at a cost of Rs 20 crore
Over Rs 4,700 crore liabilities of MGNREGA pending till July 21, Centre informs Parliament
Rupee rises 14 paise to 79.77 against US dollar in early trade
Gujarat: Surat twin towers to be the first to house offices of civic body, central & state govts