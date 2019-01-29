Gmail appears to be down in India, parts of Europe; users get 404 error

Gmail is facing outage in parts of the world with users reporting ‘404 Error’ while trying to open the site. Other Google services such as YouTube, News etc does not seem to be affected. Gmail is reportedly down in parts of Europe as well as India.

According to Downdetector.com, the Gmail is having issues since 6:16 AM EST, which is around 4:46 PM IST, Tuesday. The most reported (42 per cent) problem was log-in, while 31 per cent users reported they could not receive messages. About 25 per cent users reported a problem with the website.

Google itself as not confirmed the outage, though users have taken to Twitter to report the ‘404 Error’ with Gmail. Google’s app status dashboard, which shows the details of all services, does not reflect an outage for Gmail, just yet, though this could get updated later on.

Earlier in the day, popular social networking and photo-sharing app Instagram was down for around three hours. The outage was reported in US, UK, Europe, Australia markets and users were unable to login or refresh News Feed in some cases.

In Gmail’s case users have already taken to Twitter to complain about the email’s outage. The Gmail outage appears to have a wide reach and the live map on Downdetector is growing bigger. Many users from India are posting about the outage on Twitter.