Global wearable shipments grew 65% in Q3 2019, Xiaomi dominates market: Canalys

The market for wearables saw an increase year-over-year, thanks to the growing popularity of Xiaomi’s Mi Band in China and other parts of Asia. Market research firm Canalys has released the latest shipment numbers for the wearables segment in the third quarter, and they show that the wearable band shipments reached 65 per cent to 45.5 million units.

The massive success of the Mi Band helped Xiaomi to become the number one brand in the global wearables market. Shipments of the company’s smart wearables totaled 12.2 million units for 27 per cent Q3 market share, with an impressive 74 per cent growth year-over-year.

Behind Xiaomi in market share was Apple, second with 15 per cent. Canalys notes that Apple recorded its highest year-over-year growth since Q2 2017. Its Apple Watch Series 5, which was introduced in September, contributed 60 per cent of its quarterly shipments. During the same month, Apple had cut the price of the Watch Series 3 to $199. The Apple Watch Series 3 continues to be the company’s most affordable smartwatch in the market.

Huawei came in at third with a 13 per cent market share. The company witnessed a solid 243 per cent growth year-over-year, with 5.9 million units shipped in the last quarter. China is behind Huawei’s success in the wearable segment.

Fitbit, which is in the process of being acquired by Google, occupied the fourth position. The company’s Versa 2 was launched at the end of last quarter, and it’s unclear how consumers responded to the flagship smartwatch.

Samsung, on the other hand, managed to hold its position at number fifth in terms of market share. The research firm notes that the Galaxy Fit was well received by consumers in Asia.

