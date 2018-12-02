Global wearable device sales to grow by 26% in 2019: Gartner

Global shipments of smart wearables will grow by 25.8 per cent in 2019, says a Gartner report. The agency has claimed that around the world, device shipments will reach 225 million, as it expects sales worth $42 billion over the next year. Of these, smartwatches are expected to contribute more than a third of all smart device sales.

From the forecast numbers, it is expected that 74 million smartwatches would be shipped globally. This is expected to create sales worth $16.2 billion, at an average selling price (ASP) of almost $220. According to Gartner, the price is courtesy the Apple Watch, as the latest iteration of the same was launched in September with a starting price of $399. The smartwatch ASP, though, is expected to fall to $210 by 2022, as the agency reports that lower-priced smartwatches could gain popularity. At that point, smartwatch shipments are estimated to rise to 115.2 million units.

The research firm also predicts that ear-based wearables, such as Apple AirPods and Samsung’s IconX, and wristbands, are expected to have 46.12 million shipments and 41.86 million shipments, respectively. Head-mounted displays, such as VR headsets, are also expected to feature better shipments in the coming 12 months, as 34.8 million units are expected to be shipped globally. In 2018, these wearables are predicted to have recorded shipments of 28.4 million devices, and the predicted rise can be attributed to more AR/VR support from smartphones and phone software.

The Gartner report also estimates that shipments of ear-worn smart devices will overtake that of smartwatches by 2022, and is expected to reach shipments of 158.2 million units in that year. This, estimates suggest, could be due to the rise of such devices supported by digital assistants.