Global smartphone shipments record worst third quarter in 14 years amid memory shortage

The absence of a base iPhone 18 ​model resulted in a smaller launch-month channel ‌fill than the full iPhone 17 lineup a year earlier, Counterpoint said. (Express Image)

Global smartphone shipments fell 20% on-year to their lowest third-quarter level since 2012, as soaring memory ⁠chip ​costs and supply shortages pressured manufacturers and pushed up prices, preliminary estimates from Counterpoint Research showed on Monday.

Rising prices for memory components as AI infrastructure projects corner supplies have driven up production ​costs ​and prompted manufacturers to raise retail prices, ⁠cut shipments and prioritize profitability over volumes.

“Consumers are holding on to their devices longer than estimated, increasingly ‌considering refurbished devices and prioritizing higher-value devices,” said Counterpoint senior analyst Shilpi Jain.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Samsung retained its top position with a 23% market share, helped by demand for its Galaxy Z Fold8 series and stable component supplies for its mid-range devices. Shipments fell 3% from a year earlier during the ⁠quarter.