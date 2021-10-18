scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 18, 2021
MUST READ

Global smartphone market declines amid component shortages: Canalys

The component shortages are not expected to ease until next year. Read more below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
October 18, 2021 6:51:45 pm
semiconductor shortage, chipset shortage, component shortage, smartphone market, smartphone shipments 2021, smartphone market share 2021,Here's how much market share each brand had during Q3 2021. (Express Photo)

Smartphone shipments across the globe fell by 6 per cent in Q3 2021 as vendors struggled to meet the demand for devices amid component shortages, stated a new report by Canalys. Brands that took a hit due to the component shortage included Xiaomi, Samsung, and Apple, among others.

“The chipset famine has truly arrived,” said Canalys Principal Analyst, Ben Stanton, adding that the shortages “will not ease until well into 2022”. This has also pushed smartphone brands to hike retail prices of phones.

“At the local level, smartphone vendors are also having to implement last-minute changes in device specification and order quantities. It is critical for them to do this and maximise volume capacity, but unfortunately, it does lead to confusion and inefficiency when communicating with retail and distributor channels,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphone, laptop deals worth checking out

Stanton further adds that with sales holidays like China’s Singles’ Day and Black Friday nearing us, channel inventories of smartphones are already running low. As more customers start anticipating these new cycles, the demand could further increase.

“Customers should expect smartphone discounting this year to be less aggressive. But to avoid customer disappointment, smartphone brands which are constrained on margin should look to bundle other devices, such as wearables and IoT, to create good incentives for customers.”

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Brands in Q3 2021 by market share

Samsung continued to stay at the top spot this quarter with 23 per cent market share, maintaining its number from Q3 2020. Meanwhile, Apple had 15 per cent market share this quarter compared to 12 per cent in the same quarter last year.

semiconductor shortage, chipset shortage, component shortage, smartphone market, smartphone shipments 2021, smartphone market share 2021, Check out all smartphone brands by market share in Q3 2021. (Image Source: Canalys)

Xiaomi stood third with 14 per cent market share, again maintaining its figure from Q3 2020. Vivo and Oppo (which now includes OnePlus phones from Q3 2021), both stood at 10 per cent market share this quarter, compared to 9 per cent in the same quarter last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 18: Latest News

Advertisement