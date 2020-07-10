Global PC shipments grew 9 per cent in Q2 2020 due to growing pandemic demand

First time since 2010 the global PC market grew 9 per cent in Q2 2020 (AP File Photo) First time since 2010 the global PC market grew 9 per cent in Q2 2020 (AP File Photo)

For the first time since Q3 of 2010, the global PC market has seen a tremendous recovery in the second quarter of 2020. According to Canalys, the total shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations have reached 72.9 million units, up by almost 9 per cent from a year ago. “This has more than made up for the fall in Q1 2020, as total shipments for the first half of 2020 were up 1% over the first half of 2019,” the latest Canalys report states.

The report notes that the growth has driven by notebooks as they become extremely important for businesses, students, and consumers due to the widespread Coronavirus pandemic. Canalys states that the shipments of notebooks and mobile workstations have grown 24 per cent year on year (yoy), while shipments of desktops and desktop workstations dropped by 26 per cent.

HP leads the list record shipments of 18.1 million client PCs followed by Lenovo with 17.4 million units and 7 per cent growth. HP grew 18 per cent over Q2 2019 mostly in the US and EMEA. Dell occupies third place with shipments of 12 million units followed by Apple and Acer with 13 per cent and 21 per cent growth respectively.

Worldwide desktop, notebook and workstation shipments (market share and annual growth)

Canalys PC Market Pulse Q2 2020 Vendor (company) Q2 2020 shipments Q2 2020 market share Q2 2019 shipments Q2 2019 market share Annual growth HP 18,082 24.8% 15,386 23.0% 17.5% Lenovo 17,411 23.9% 16,271 24.3% 7.0% Dell 12,011 16.5% 11,615 17.4% 3.4% Apple 5,351 7.3% 4,729 7.1% 13.1% Acer 4,991 6.8% 4,125 6.2% 21.0% Others 15,076 20.7% 14,771 22.1% 2.1% Total 72,922 100.0% 66,897 100.0% 9.0% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Canalys PC Analysis (sell-in shipments), July 2020

Commenting on the growth Rushabh Doshi, Research Director at Canalys said, “The extraordinary demand has driven shifts in strategy across the industry. Chrome OS and AMD are making inroads into the commercial sector, while Apple MacBooks now run on ARM chips. “After years of smartphone-centered innovation, application developers, too, are turning their attention to the PC, where productivity and performance take precedence,” Doshi added.

Adding on Ishan Dutt, Analyst at Canalys said, “From a regional perspective, North America and EMEA grew the most in Q2, with shipments up 11% and 25% respectively.” “These markets were well equipped to handle large transitions to remote work and learning, and will see these trends extend beyond the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the easing of lockdown restrictions led to a bump in employment and business activity in Q2,” she added.

