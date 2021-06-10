Global internet outage of June 8: Fastly explains what caused the disruption

Fastly has blamed June 8's internet outage on a bug that got deployed as part of a software update done by the company.

Fastly, the cloud-network provider, which was responsible for the global internet outage of June 8, has issued a detailed blogpost explaining what caused the problems. On June 8, a majority of the world’s top news websites such as New York Times, The Guardian, CNN, BBC, BuzzFeed, The Verge, CNET and many others were down and most users got a 503 error when they tried to open these.

The outage also impacted Amazon.com, Reddit, Twitch, Github, Shopify, Spotify and others and was traced to an issue with Fastly, the cloud computing service provider being used by many of these players.

According to Fastly’s blog, the problem was triggered due to an undiscovered bug, which went in action when one of its customers put in a very ‘specific customer configuration’ under very specific circumstances. The blog post written by Fastly’s Nick Rockwell, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Infrastructure, states that the bug was part of a software deployment that the company had done back in May.

On June 8, a customer pushed a configuration change, which triggered the bug and took down Fastly’s network and its many customers.

Fastly’s blogpost claims that this bug caused 85 per cent of their network to return errors. The company states that they had “detected the disruption within one minute, then identified and isolated the cause, and disabled the configuration.”

The blog adds that 95 per cent of the network was also back and operating as normal after 49 minutes. It has also apologise for the “broad and severe,” outage, and said they are “truly sorry for the impact to our customers and everyone who relies on them.”

The bug has been fixed and Fastly has also communicated the same to their customers.”We created a permanent fix for the bug and began deploying it at 17:25,” adds the post, noting the company is deploying the bug fix across our network as quickly and safely as possible.

Fastly also says it is “conducting a complete post mortem of the processes and practices we followed during this incident,” and trying to understand why they did not “detect the bug during our software quality assurance and testing processes.”

Fastly’s customers rely on the service to ensure that their websites load faster using its cloud computing service. The player is also supposed to optimise load time for websites, etc. It offers a lot of product solutions geared towards different industries, according to their website, be it digital publishing or online retail or streaming media. As the outage proved, Fastly is clearly a popular choice for many of the leading names across industries and when its network was down, so was half the internet.