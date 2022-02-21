Global creator company Jellysmack enters India as it seeks to tap new potential

Jellysmack, a creator-focused company that handles top names such as PewDiePie and MrBeast among others, has announced its expansion plans globally with a key focus on new markets including India. Jellysmack helps video creators optimise their video content across platforms with the helps of its AI tools and data science driven technology.

The company will invest $750 million as part of its global expansion into markets such as India, Brazil, Australia, Germany, and Mexico. In India, it is onboarding 21 creators for now, including YouTube content creators Kanak’s Kitchen, Triggered Insaan and Faisal Khan. “India is a key market for us, given the size and depth of the creator economy,” Laurent Hulin, Jellysmack’s General Manager for APAC, told indianexpress.com.

Hulin also stressed that, unlike other talent management companies, Jellysmack is driven by artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which is a key differentiator when it comes to helping video creators. “Our technology helps us to analyse all kinds of content on social media in video format. It can detect the potential of each creator for different platforms. We are able to select the videos that we believe are going to perform the best based on our predictive model,” he pointed out.

The company will bring its newly launched “catalogue licensing” technology to India as well. Under this, the company uses AI technology to predict YouTube revenues over the next five years and licenses a fixed number of videos with a given creator.

“We are going to propose to pay them a lump sum of money now based on the prediction of revenue that they could expect over a period of time in the future up to five years. We take the risk of the future of your revenue. After all, there could be changes to the YouTube algorithm in the future, changes in audience behaviour, inflation rising, etc. So really, we are the ones taking a risk here,” Hulin explained, adding that they will team up with select creators for this.

Regarding the AI model, Hulin said it considers data from each and every country when making predictions around video content. But the company also has platform-specific experts who guide creators. So Facebook, Snap, YouTube, and Instagram all have a dedicated team of experts as well working in tandem with the AI tools. The core idea is to help creators achieve multi-platform success, without worrying about the intricacies of algorithms or format.

According to Vipasha Joshi, Country Manager for India, quality and the sustainability of content will be a major focus for India.

“We have four proprietary tools internally. Our understanding includes what basic formats work versus what content will work on say Facebook versus YouTube, even what editing style would work on YouTube versus Facebook. We are able to understand the entire life cycle also of the video. Our tech also helps them understand which content is working for which set of audiences or which content or editing style is working for which region,” Joshi explained.

She also stressed there’s no one size fits all approach for the company, and that they will not simply onboard every creator they reach out to. “We also have an entire testing phase where we see what content, formats work. Both of us (company and creator) have to see that there is a huge foreseeable benefit before we come together,” she added.