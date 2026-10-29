GitHub to developers: Copilot Fusion promises frontier-level AI coding at half the cost

GitHub on Wednesday released a new system that helps developers decide which AI models should handle specific software development tasks, claiming it can match the performance of frontier coding agents at roughly half the cost.

The announcement, made at GitHub Universe, which drew hundreds of developers to San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center, comes as organisations look for ways to reduce AI token costs and save money.

GitHub described Copilot Fusion at its developer-focused event as a system that routes requests to different AI models and coordinates their work on a task, rather than a model itself. The company said Fusion Max matched Claude Code powered by Opus 5.5 Max on the Artificial Analysis Coding Agent Index, scoring 60 compared with 58, while using about half the API cost and tokens and completing tasks 40 per cent faster.