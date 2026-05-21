GitHub confirms hackers stole data from 3,800 internal repositories: What we know so far

In recent months, major open-source AI projects such as Axios, LiteLLM, and Trivy have been compromised. (Image Source: Pixabay)

GitHub has suffered a data breach where hackers broke into its internal systems and stole data from thousands of its data repositories, the Microsoft-owned developer platform disclosed on Wednesday, May 20.

Initial reports state that the hackers were able to access over 3,800 of GitHub’s internal repositories, where it stores its own code. However, the code hosting and sharing giant said that it did not find any evidence that the hackers stole customer data, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

“Our current assessment is that the activity involved exfiltration of GitHub-internal repositories only. The attacker’s current claims of ~3,800 repositories are directionally consistent with our investigation so far,” GitHub said in a series of posts on X.