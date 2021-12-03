How to access your Wrapped year in review on Apple Music, YouTube Music

As we are nearing the end of 2021, various audio streaming platforms and social media apps have started revealing their end-of-the-year recap. Spotify recently unveiled its Wrapped for 2021, which allows users to view the songs and albums most streamed by them over the course of this year.

Other popular streaming apps such as Apple Music and YouTube Music also have a similar feature that allows you to view your music listening history for the year. Users can view their top songs, artists, and albums and can even share the same on social media platforms.

In case you want to access information such as your top songs and artists on Apple Music and/or YouTube Music, you can do so, by following the below-mentioned steps.

‘2021 Replay’ on Apple Music

Apple Music comes with a feature called 2021 Replay that will allow users to view your most-played songs, artists, and albums, and get a playlist of your top songs of the year.

While the feature is similar to Spotify’s feature, users do not have to wait until December to access the Replay feature. It can be accessed at any point during the year.

How to access the Replay feature on Apple Music

1. Visit replay.music.apple.com.

2. Sign in with the same Apple ID you use with your Apple Music subscription.

3. Click on the “Get Your Replay Mix” option.

Users can also use the Apple Music app to achieve the same. To do so, open the Apple Music app and go to the bottom of the Listen Now page. Here you will find your 2021 Replay along with one for every other year.

It is important to note that while opening the Replay link on an iPhone, users will be redirected to the 2021 Replay playlist in the Music app, which features their 100 most-streamed songs. If you want to view more information, you will need to visit the 2021 Replay website on your desktop.

How to access ‘YouTube Music Year in Review’

YouTube Music has an option called Music Year in Review which will give you access to a playlist of your most-streamed songs.

The playlist should typically appear on the homepage of your app, with the title My 2021 Year in Review, and you can add it to your collection or download it.

My 2021 Year in Review started rolling out to users in November.