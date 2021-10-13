Schott’s Xensation Alpha glass for smartphones promises extra durability: Here’s how

The smartphone screen is the one component that is most susceptible to damage, which is why most manufacturers use some form of glass protection on the front and back. There’s another option entering the market called Xensation Alpha from German manufacturer Schott, which makes some bold claims.

What is Xensation Alpha? How is it different from other market competitors?

Schott describes Xensation Alpha as “a chemically strengthened lithium alumino borosilicate (LABS) cover glass.” Schott believes it can compete with the best smartphone cover glass available today, and in fact, is outperforming most of them.

With most chemically strengthened glass, the strength gets increased due to the post-production chemical process. It should be noted that the borosilicate glass is actually used across various industries, including the storage of the covid-19 vaccine.

But what does this new kind of glass really mean for users? Well, according to the company’s claims a phone with the Xensation Alpha glass on top is less likely to end up with a cracked screen, even if it is dropped on a rough surface.

Dr Lutz Klippe, Head of Product Group Cover Glass at Schott told indianexpress.com over email that Xensation Alpha outperforms current market-leading lithium aluminosilicate (LAS) cover glasses by up to 100 per cent when it comes to drop performance, which is a big claim. It is also less susceptible to scratches, thanks to the different process which has been used to create it.

“This is of immense importance to the end-user, who wants a glass that is able to survive day-to-day activities and accidental drops and scratches. We are addressing a broad market and have seen big interest from several major brands in the industry,” he added.

The company claims that Xensation Alpha can survive drops up to twice the height and shows significantly improved scratch performance. Klippe noted that what also makes Xensation Alpha, a great alternative in the market is its strong performance, which keeps its integrity regardless of what shape the glass is cut to or whether it’s bent or flat.

Which phones will use the Xensation Alpha cover glass?

Schott’s existing Xensation Up glass already protects the Vivo X60 Pro and X70 Pro, as well as the Oppo Watch and Honor Play 5. The new Alpha version can be used as both front and back cover glass on smartphones. However, these glasses will most likely end up being used on smartwatches and tablets. Meanwhile, Vivo’s next generation of upcoming flagship phones will be the first to feature the new Xensation Alpha cover glass.