Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

German cartel office ends proceedings against Google News Showcase

The cartel office said Google would implement further measures in the coming weeks, including providing more information about Showcase, and that it would continue to monitor this development.

Google News Showcase, Google NewsA publisher's participation in the News Showcase will continue not to affect search results, added the office.
Germany’s cartel office has concluded proceedings against Google over its online news service after the tech giant made several changes benefiting publishers, the office said on Wednesday.

The office said Google had abandoned plans to integrate the Google News Showcase into general searches and changed its contractual practice to make sure publishers do not face difficulties in asserting their ancillary copyright in response to its concerns.

A publisher’s participation in the News Showcase will continue not to affect search results, added the office.

Under expanded powers that entered into force last year, the cartel office has taken up cases involving several tech giants, including Amazon, Apple and Facebook owner Meta.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 07:28:41 pm
Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
