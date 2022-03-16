Genki: Waveform earphones raises $270,000 on Kickstarter: Everything to know

Human Things, the creators behind console streaming adapter Shadowlink is now foraying into the audio space. Their new product, Genki: Waveform earbuds can connect to 2 consoles at the same time, and is currently up for crowd-funding on Kickstarter.

At the time of writing, the project has accumulated over $270,000, surpassing its base funding goal of $50,000. The campaign went live just 12 hours ago and still has 30 days left. “Waveform was designed from the ground up to serve the unique needs of gamers. But its unique features have created so many new possibilities of how we interact with sound beyond gaming,” the description reads.

The key selling point for Genki Waveform is its DualStream technology, which helps it connect to two audio sources. While Multipoint Bluetooth has been around for while, all it does is switch between two connections and is limited to one audio channel at a time. But here, users will be able to listen to both audio sources simultaneously, with no channel switching.

Waveform is now LIVE on Kickstarter 🎧https://t.co/skwqwFbZL1 — GENKI (@GenkiThings) March 15, 2022

Same as their previous projects, the device has been built keeping the Nintendo Switch in mind. Or more specifically, to overcome its subpar voice chat experience. Users can now start a call on the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app while playing on the handheld device, so audio will be heard from both sources simultaneously.

The connectivity options are spread out, where you could pair the earphones to a device using Bluetooth, the 3.5mm headphone jack, or the USB Type-C audio. They also promise low latency where the transmission relies on a Qualcomm QCC3056 Bluetooth 5.2 chipset. Not only do they transmit better quality audio, but is 4 times faster than the current SBC (sub-band coding) standard.

Additionally, you get a good quality microphone, adaptive ANC, and a built-in echo cancelling technology so users don’t hear themselves while talking. The device comes with a smart case as well, which promises a battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge and comes with a dedicated aptX Bluetooth transmitter inside.

“This means that you can use this case in place of a Genki Audio if desired and it’s also more versatile than before because it can also connect to not only USB-C but essentially works with any audio port from a 3.5mm headphone jack to an iPhone lightning port with an OTG cable,” it reads.

Those who pledge $199 or above to the campaign will receive the Genki Waveform earphones upon launch, alongside the smart case, a USC-C to USB-A cable, a USB-C to 3.5mm cable, and custom fit ear tips. The package includes 3 sizes of typical silicone ear tips, 3 sizes of memory foam tips for deep bass seals, and 3 wingtips sizes for a more secure fit.