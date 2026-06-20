Genesis AI bets against humanoid trend with general-purpose robot ‘Eno’

French robotics startup Genesis AI has unveiled Eno, its first general-purpose robot, taking a markedly different approach from rivals that are racing to build humanoid machines resembling human workers. Backed by former Google chief Eric Schmidt and armed with a reported $105 million seed funding round, Genesis AI is betting that businesses care more about capability than appearance.

While much of the industry’s attention has focused on humanoid robots, Genesis AI is taking a different path. Rather than building a robot that looks like a coworker, the company is focused on creating one that can perform the work efficiently.

The company describes Eno as a robot designed to move, adapt, and learn continuously across a wide range of workplaces, from factories and laboratories to hospitals, hotels and eventually homes.