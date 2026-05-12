General Motors lays off hundreds of IT workers as it shifts focus to AI talent

The move highlights how large corporations are increasingly restructuring their workforces around AI adoption instead of merely integrating AI tools into existing teams. (Image: Reuters)

General Motors has laid off more than 600 employees from its IT division as the automaker aggressively reshapes its workforce around artificial intelligence and next-generation software development.

The cuts affect more than 10 per cent of the company’s IT department and are part of what appears to be a broader “skills swap” strategy, replacing workers whose expertise no longer aligns with the company’s priorities with employees specialising in AI-focused technologies.

While confirming the layoffs, GM said the restructuring is designed to better prepare the company for the future.

“GM is transforming its Information Technology organisation to better position the company for the future,” the company said in a statement to the TechCrunch website.