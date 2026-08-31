Gen Z uses AI more than older workers, they’re also more worried about it: Glassdoor study

The upper age limit is 35 years for UR/EWS candidates, 38 years for OBC candidates and 40 years for SC/ST candidates. (Image: pixabay.com)

Amid growing fears of an AI-driven jobs apocalypse, a new study has found that attitudes toward artificial intelligence are increasingly diverging along generational lines, shaped in part by who is expected to be impacted first.

While working professionals currently in their 40s, 50s, and 60s are most positive about AI, Gen Z workers are relatively more pessimistic about the technology, despite being the most likely to use AI tools, according to a new research report by Glassdoor, a jobs review site.

The study found that nearly half of Gen X workers, born between 1965 to 1980, write positively about how their companies use AI as the technology’s impact is expected to create more opportunities for senior-level workers.