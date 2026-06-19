Gemini Live can now remember past chats, access connected apps  

According to Google, Gemini Live is able to remember important information over several sessions, which makes the conversations more natural and personalised.(Screenshot: Google)

Google is making Gemini Live smarter by allowing the AI voice assistant to remember previous conversations and pull information from connected apps.

The update, first announced at Google I/O 2026 and now rolling out to users, enables Gemini Live to reference past chats and access data from supported connected apps to deliver more personalised responses during voice conversations.

According to Google, Gemini Live can now use “memories of your past chats and info from some Connected Apps,” provided users have granted the necessary permissions. The company says the feature follows the same privacy and permission settings users choose when interacting with Gemini through text.