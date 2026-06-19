Gemini Live can now remember past chats, access connected apps  

Google is making Gemini Live smarter by allowing the AI voice assistant to remember previous conversations and pull information from connected apps.
The update, first announced at Google I/O 2026 and now rolling out to users, enables Gemini Live to reference past chats and access data from supported connected apps to deliver more personalised responses during voice conversations.
According to Google, Gemini Live can now use “memories of your past chats and info from some Connected Apps,” provided users have granted the necessary permissions. The company says the feature follows the same privacy and permission settings users choose when interacting with Gemini through text.
The enhancement comes after Google’s recent overhaul of Gemini Live, which introduced a redesigned interface, more natural voices, and tighter integration between voice and text conversations. Users can now switch seamlessly between speaking and typing while maintaining context across interactions.
Thanks to memory assistance, Gemini Live is able to use the information exchanged during past conversations, like information on preferred food, hobbies, family life, or frequent topics. The assistant is able to make personalised answers without the need for users to provide repeated information when starting a new conversation.
According to Google, Gemini Live is able to remember important information over several sessions, which makes the conversations more natural and personalised.
While holding conversations, Gemini Live can also use data from apps like YouTube, Workspace, Utilities, or image generation features.
Unfortunately, some connections are missing. Access to Google Messages, which Google previewed earlier, is yet to start.
During the testing phase, Gemini Live was able to successfully reference previous conversations and use that context in follow-up discussions. The feature is currently available in English for users in the United States.
While the new capability is already working for some users, Google’s Personal Intelligence settings page on Android still labels Memory support for Gemini Live as “coming soon,” suggesting the rollout is still underway.
The addition of memory and connected-app awareness helps Gemini Live achieve feature parity with Gemini’s text-based chat experience, as Google continues its push to make Gemini a more capable and context-aware AI assistant across devices and services.