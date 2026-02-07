Gemini gets a cleaner look as Google updates tools and ‘My Stuff’

Google is also changing how ‘My stuff’ works on Android and the web. Previously, the section showed previews of your three most recent items. That preview has now been removed. (Image: Express Image)

Google is continuing to refine the Gemini experience across platforms. After rolling out changes on the web earlier this week, the company has begun updating the Gemini ‘Tools’ menu on Android and iOS. Alongside the redesign, Google is also revamping the ‘My stuff’ section, removing its preview feature to create a cleaner interface.

These updates are part of Google’s wider effort to simplify navigation while gradually introducing new experimental features.

What’s changing on Android

On Android, the Tools interface has received a refreshed look and feel. The sliding sheet that appears when you press ‘Tools’ is now clearly labelled, making it easier to navigate.